International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 257,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.