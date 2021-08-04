International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

International Petroleum stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.88. 22,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,723. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.56 million and a PE ratio of -67.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

