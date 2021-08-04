InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 22,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 9,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

