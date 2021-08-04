Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

