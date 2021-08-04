Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $530.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $534.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

