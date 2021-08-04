Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $999.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $911.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $1,001.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.