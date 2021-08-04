Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

