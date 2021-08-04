Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.52.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.