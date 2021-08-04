Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VBF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 26,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,232. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

