Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VBF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 26,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,232. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.
About Invesco Bond Fund
