Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.15. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 26,713 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

