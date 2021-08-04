Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:VCV remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,565. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
