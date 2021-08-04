Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:VCV remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,565. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.