Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.81. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 316,291 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

