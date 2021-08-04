Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 10,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
