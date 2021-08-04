Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,144. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

