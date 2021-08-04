Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.