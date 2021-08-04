Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 2,097.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 45.67% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.36.

