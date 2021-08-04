Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.