Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

