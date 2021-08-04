Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE IQI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

