Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 17.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. 89,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

