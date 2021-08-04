Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08.

