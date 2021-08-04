Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.00

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 322870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

