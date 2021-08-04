Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.18.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

