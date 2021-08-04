Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,022. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.