Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,022. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
