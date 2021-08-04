Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 103,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,109. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

