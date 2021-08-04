InvestDigital One Day Volume Reaches $67,890.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $292,830.00 and approximately $67,890.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00842715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043464 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

