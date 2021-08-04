Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 4th (BAESY, CDNA, CDR, CELTF, CGEM, CODI, COR, CPYYY, CRNT, CS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 4th:

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

