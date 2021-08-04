Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (ACHC, AIR, AKAM, AQUA, ATKR, ATVI, AVID, BLD, BP, CDLX)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$235.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $565.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.85 ($3.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist from $76.00 to $80.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $233.00 to $244.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

