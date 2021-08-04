Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (ACHC, AIR, AKAM, AQUA, ATKR, ATVI, AVID, BLD, BP, CDLX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

had its price target boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$235.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $565.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.85 ($3.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist from $76.00 to $80.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $233.00 to $244.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.