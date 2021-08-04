Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (BOSS, CBK, DPW, G, LIN, NOEJ, RDSB, RIO, UN01)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Get Hugo Boss AG alerts:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €22.10 ($26.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €282.00 ($331.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.