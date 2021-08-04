Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (BOSS, CBK, DPW, G, LIN, NOEJ, RDSB, RIO, UN01)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €22.10 ($26.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €282.00 ($331.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.