Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 4th (ABCL, ABEO, ABEV, ACET, ACH, AFLYY, AHCO, AHEXY, AKBA, ALX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 4th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$228.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by TD Securities to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$24.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$38.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its tender rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$32.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

