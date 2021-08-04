Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 4th (DHER, GLDG, GLPI, GOLF, GOOD, GSK, GZPFY, HAB, HNST, HOME)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 4th:

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Delivery Hero SE alerts:

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £111 ($145.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.