Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – UniCredit had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – UniCredit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/16/2021 – UniCredit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

