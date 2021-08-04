Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barloworld (BRRAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS: BRRAY) recently:
- 7/27/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
7/19/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/16/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
7/15/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
7/8/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/7/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BRRAY stock remained flat at $$7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. Barloworld Limited has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Barloworld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.
