Investors Purchase High Volume of Laboratory Co. of America Call Options (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,656 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average volume of 686 call options.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of LH stock remained flat at $$300.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,620. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

