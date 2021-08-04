Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.23.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.