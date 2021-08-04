IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $186,847.54 and approximately $2,590.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IONChain has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

