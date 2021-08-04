Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$37.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 802,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

