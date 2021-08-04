IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 1,800 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44.

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. The company had a trading volume of 757,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

