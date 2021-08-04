IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 2,600 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IPGP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. The stock had a trading volume of 757,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,147. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
