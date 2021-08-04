IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 2,600 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. The stock had a trading volume of 757,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,147. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $5,894,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 29.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.