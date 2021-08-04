IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.
IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,825. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
