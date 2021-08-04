IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,825. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

