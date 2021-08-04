IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.47. 15,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.