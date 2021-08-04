IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,176. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

