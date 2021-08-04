IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $156,665.76 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $156,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRadimed stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. 31,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,176. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 36.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

