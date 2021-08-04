IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.80 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $84.21 million and $3.80 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,031,147,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,900,584 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

