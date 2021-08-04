Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 320,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 127,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

