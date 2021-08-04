ironSource (IS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ironSource (NYSE:IS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect ironSource to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

