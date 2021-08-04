iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.48

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.29, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

