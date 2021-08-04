iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.58

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4,757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,997,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 1,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.