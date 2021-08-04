iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

