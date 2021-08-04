iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80.

