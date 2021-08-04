iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. 180,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

